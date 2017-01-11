Got Tix 1/12

INTERGALACTIC NEMESIS

Fri. Jan 13 and Sat. Jan 14/ Discovery Theater/ Ticket prices vary/ myalaskacenter.com for tickets and information

An Intergalactic Nemesis show is hard to categorize. It’s like a radio play meets a comic book, in a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. The adventure is set in 1933. The place: Robonovia, the Robot Planet. When the commander is lost in space, it’s up to reporter Molly Sloan and her assistant to find him—but they soon uncover a plot that threatens the safety of Earth itself. Three actors perform the voices, a Foley artist creates sound effects and a keyboardist performs the score. Over 1000 hand-drawn, full-color, mind-blowing comic book images blast from the screen. And here’s the kicker—it’s all performed LIVE. The Intergalactic Nemesis last visited in 2015 and returns with an all-new story you and the family won’t soon forget.

HOLD THESE TRUTHS

Thurs. Jan. 5 through Sun. Jan. 15/ Sydney Laurence Theatre/ Ticket prices vary/ ptalaska.org for tickets and information

Gordon Hirabayashi, the son of Japanese immigrants, had just graduated from the University of Washington when he was ordered to report to an internment camp outside of Seattle. Gordon chose to fight U.S. government action rather than obey an order he felt was unlawful. His experiences in the courts and camps of the time sparked his passion for the U.S. Constitution and the courage of his convictions led him to the Supreme Court and a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom. This one man show starring Greg Watanabe is his true story.

DINNER ON TAP AT THE GRILL

Sun. Jan. 15, doors open at 7:15/Bear Tooth Grill/ $65/ beartooththeatre.net for tickets and information

In honor of Alaska Beer Week, the Grill will be hosting a beer dinner featuring Broken Tooth Brewing!

P.O.S. LIVE IN CONCERT

Fri. Jan. 20, 8 p.m./ Williwaw/ $25-30/ williwawsocial.com for tickets and information

P.O.S. (from Doomtree) is coming north for his first live show in Alaska. This Minneapolis native is signed to Rhymesayers Entertainment and is the founding member of the indie hip-hop collective DOOMTREE.

2 CHAINZ LIVE IN CONCERT

Sat. Jan. 21, 8 p.m./ Sullivan Arena/ $49.50-76.50/ ticketmaster.com for tickets

With a gold album and a handful of platinum singles under his belt, Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz's bling extends well beyond the two signature gold chains adorning his neck. After getting his start as one-half of southern hip-hop duo Playaz Club, 2 Chainz launched into mainstream success in 2012 with his No. 1 solo debut Based on a T.R.U. Story. Featuring street anthems like "No Lie" and "I'm Different," the album earned him 3 Grammy nominations and the honor of being named Source Magazine's 2012 Man of the Year. In 2013, 2 Chainz kept the acronyms flowing with follow-up record B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time, featuring Pharrell on "Feds Watching." Ticket buyers have been eating up his eccentric personal style and swagger. Fans can catch him live in concert opening for Rihanna on her 2013 Diamonds World Tour.

ANCHORAGE SYMPHONY: VIRTUOSITY

Sat. Jan. 28, 8 p.m./ Atwood Concert Hall/ $27 - $52/ centertix.net for tickets.

A night of the unexpected with three sensational works, including superstar Black Swan violinist, Tim Fain, playing Brahms' iconic “Concerto for Violin”—an Anchorage Symphony Orchestra premiere. Now regarded as a masterpiece of the 20th century, “Rite of Spring” so incensed concert-goers at its premiere that rioting broke out in the aisles of the concert hall over this jarring ballet.

BREAKING GROUND

Sat. Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m./ Alaska Dance Theatre/ $15/ momentumdance.org for tickets.

The 7th annual Breaking Ground event features new work by Alaskan choreographers.

THE MOTH

Weds. Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m./ Atwood Concert Hall/ Ticket prices vary/ anchorageconcerts.org for tickets and information

Arctic Entries is one of Anchorage’s best selling shows. Now see the show that launched this local phenomenon. The Moth celebrates the raconteur, who breathes fire into true tales of ordinary life, and the storytelling novice, who’s lived through something extraordinary and yearns to share it. Starting as a small gathering on a porch in Georgia (a hole in the porch screen allowed moths to fly in), The Moth migrated to cafes and clubs in New York and transformed into a national radio show (which airs weekly on KSKA) and a top-ten podcast. The Moth road tour features favorite storytellers from past shows sharing the stage with Arctic Entries’ local voices. You owe it to yourself to see The Moth when it alights in Anchorage.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

Sat. Feb. 25 & Sun. Feb. 26/ Sydney Laurence Theatre/ $26 - $38/ tickets and showtimes available at centertix.net.

Journey with Alaska Dance Theatre into the mystical forest as fairies and nymphs enchant you and quarrelsome lovers entertain you with Shakespeare’s classical story of A Midsummer Night’s Dream brought to life through ballet.

THEY DON’T TALK BACK

Thurs. March 2 through Sun. March 12/ Sydney Laurence Theatre/ Ticket prices vary/ ptalaska.org for tickets and information

When 17-year-old Nick takes a floatplane from Juneau to his grandparents’ village, his arrival means changes for his fisherman grandfather, his cousin Edward–who hasn’t spent much time away from home–and his Desert Storm veteran father. Just as these Tlingit men are adjusting to their new lives together, the boys’ grandmother delivers shocking news. A world premiere portrait of a 1990s Alaskan family. Produced in Association with Native Voices at the Autry and La Jolla Playhouse.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Tue. Apr. 25 through Sun. Apr. 30/ Atwood Concert Hall/ $49.25 - $91.75/ tickets and showtimes available at centertix.net.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is the classic story of Belle, a beautiful young woman in a provincial town, and her unlikely encounter with the Beast, who is in reality a young prince trapped in a spell. As their story unfolds, we’re introduced to an unforgettable cast of characters—Lumière, Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth and other familiar favorites. With songs by legendary composer Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Pocahontas), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide.