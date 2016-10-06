First Friday Art Listings

DOWNTOWN

4TH AVENUE MARKETPLACE—Scott Clendaniel is opening his painting studio to the public. Check out oil paintings and enjoy complimentary refreshments: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (333 W. 4th Ave.)

ALASKA CAKE STUDIO—James Gaddis Photography will be the showcased artist this month, with music by Jonathan Cannamore. Featured dessert of the month is a Pumpkin Stout Cake: 6 to 9 p.m. (608 W. 4th Ave., Ste. 102)

ANCHORAGE COMMUNITY WORKS—Featuring the one year anniversary show of Melancholy Press, thanks to the generous contribution from the Atwood Foundation. Music by Lavoy: 8 to 11 p.m. (349 E. Ship Creek Ave.)

ANCHORAGE MUSEUM—Opening reception for artist Allison Warden’s solo exhibition “The Future/Ancient.” Watch previews of what’s to come in the planetarium with free trailers of upcoming films: 6 to 7 p.m. (625 C St.)

ANCHORAGE PRESS—Aerosol Artist Will Kozloff has collaborated with the Anchorage Press to produce seven custom painted Anchorage Press racks. These racks will be placed on the street along 4th avenue. (Downtown Area)

CAPTAIN COOK COFFEE CUBBY—Presenting “Pretty in Pastel” by artist Laurie Cartwright: 6 to 8 p.m. (939 W. 5th Ave.)

CRUSH WINE BISTRO—Featuring artist Andrea Luper show, “Penumbra,” cultivated through isolation and seven months in Seward: 6 to 9 p.m. (343 W. 6th Ave.)

INTERNATIONAL GALLERY OF CONTEMPORARY ART—Group exhibition, “Monster Drawing Rally,” in which artists come together and create drawings live for an audience in one-hour shifts: 5 to 9 p.m. (427 D St.)

MIDNIGHT SUN CAFE—Featuring Victoria Peterson. Her art focuses on Alaskan themes and subjects; rich in metallics and texture: 5 to 7 p.m. (245 W. 5th Ave., Ste. 106)

SEVIGNY STUDIO—Presents artist Gina Edwards and her multi-media show, “Bits and Pieces.” Gina fuses oil paint, charcoal, vintage pieces, wire and other items to create introspective whimsical paintings. Music by Jonathan Cannamore: 5 p.m. (608 W. 4th Ave.)

SNOW CITY CAFE—Featuring artist Melissa Adams. The faces of women representing aspects of nature are powerful, childlike and beautiful. Profits are being donated to AWAIC: 5:30 to 8 p.m. (1034 W. 4th Ave.)

SPARC—First Friday gallery opening and reception featuring the artwork of Jonny Aughe and Blayne “Blairwolf” Dyar. Come in your best Goth attire and join them for dragons, monsters, werewolves and demons portrayed in paint, pen and ink, sculpture and more. Refreshments provided. Music by The Arc DJ and dance class: 5:30 to 6 p.m. (425 D St.)

STEPHAN FINE ARTS—Presenting artist Sheary Clough Suiter and her exhibit, “Breaking Surface.” Encaustics call out to those who enjoy texture and variety in design: 6 to 10 p.m. (939 W. 5th Ave.)

THE QUILTED RAVEN—Quilts by Alaskan artist displayed through the end of October: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (415 G St.)

TILT—Exhibits of photography, film, video and new works on paper by Amy Johnson, as well as live performances by The Cheapest Key, Laura Chartier and Laurence Blakely: 6 to 8 p.m. (320 W. 6th Ave.)

WILLIWAW—Featuring art by Bleu Moon Roesbery, a selection of oil paintings and driftwood art: 5 to 8 p.m. (609 F St.)



AROUND TOWN

APU CONOCOPHILLIPS GALLERY—Michele Suchland presents “Let Them Fly and See What They Become,” a playful exploration of familial interconnectivity and human interaction: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (4101 University Dr.)

HAVENS STUDIO & GALLERY—Featuring a 32’ oil-on-canvas titled “Talkeetna Mountains/ Cretaceous Oceans” by artist James Havens: 4 to 8 p.m. (801 Seward Hwy.)

LEAH J. PETERSON GALLERY—Don Decker presents his exhibition, “Unearthed,” a continuation and progression of a decade-long investigation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (4101 University Dr.)