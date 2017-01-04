Victoria MASTERPIECE: Rule or Be Ruled

Rule or be ruled, that is the question facing young British queens when they take the throne and Queen Victoria was no exception. The new Victoria MASTERPIECE series provides an exceptional look at Queen Victoria’s early days on the British throne after her uncle, William IV, passes away making her Queen at the age of 18. The new MASTERPIECE drama stars Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria. Viewers may recognize Ms. Coleman from her role as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who. Ms. Coleman is primarily a TV actress but, as viewers will see, she does quite well on the big screen. The character of the sovereign fits her like a glove and takes advantage of her youthful appearance as well as her dexterity as an actress.

The production is quite beautiful and its direction is flawless and the story is tight. The series is scripted by bestselling novelist Daisy Goodwin. There is a lot of historical material to draw from, including her Majesty’s own writings, so Ms. Goodwin had an abundance of richness to deliver a complex character that is so well developed and acted that viewers will cringe when she cringes and laugh when she laughs. Queen Victoria lived a sheltered life, perhaps too sheltered and structured, until she took the throne. The series does a wonderful job at revealing the growing pains and subsequent transformation of Victoria from a teenage queen to a grown up queen in the span of a short time.

The idea to bring the story of Queen Victoria to viewers is not new. There have been quite a number of films about different facets of the Queen’s life, such as Mrs. Brown and Victoria And Abdul, both starring Dame Judi Dench as the older Vitoria. Or The Young Victoria starring Emily Blunt. The latter, in particular, covers the same time period as the MASTERPIECE series, but pales in comparison when it comes to the depth of historical understanding and reflection of the Queen.

There have been 66 British monarchs in a period of 1500 years, only eight of which have been Queens (Seven if one considers that Empress Matilda, Lady of the English in 1141 was never crowned). Victoria MASTERPIECE draws an interesting parallel to another excellent series currently available for viewers to see, Netflix’s The Crown, which tells the story of the current Monarch, Queen, Elizabeth II. Season one of The Crown fortuitously parallels the MASTERPIECE series. Some of the more interesting parallels between Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II’s experience is their experience as young women, ill-prepared by their courts for ruling so that they may depend on the advice of the males around them and then the rigorous intellect and courage that each queen possesses to decide for themselves what their respective court values and how it behaves. Victoria reigned for 63 years and 216 days; Queen Elizabeth II has now surpassed Victoria’s reign and has reigned for 64 and over 332 days. It’s no wonder the world is fascinated with their stories.

Victoria MASTERPIECE rounds the story by taking a page from Downton Abbey as it weaves the fictitious reality of household servants to give viewers a vantage point from which to see the underlying class structures beneath the monarchy.

Alaska Public Media’s presentation of the first episode of Victoria MASTERPIECE is ingenious, as it takes the programming beyond a television set and structured times and gives audiences an opportunity to see the beautiful production on the big screen. The partnership between Alaska Public Media and the Bear Tooth Theater is an excellent example of community building that bridges gaps between generations and cross media platforms. Alaska Public Media launches the series on television on January 15, at 8p.m., but there is a free premiere screening, open to the public at Bear Tooth Theatre on January 9, 5:30 p.m. Tickets were available at the Theatre beginning January 3 and reportedly sold out in a short period of time, but whether on the big screen or on a smaller one, or even handheld one, Victoria MASTERPIECE is not to be missed.