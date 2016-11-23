“Stella! Hey, Stella!” There are few names in cinema that viewers know must be shouted from the rooftops; “Stella” is one (the other is “Elaine!” from The Graduate). Fans of A Streetcar Named Desire and newcomers to the genius of playwright, Tennessee Williams and director, Elia Kazan are in for a treat! This year is the 65th Anniversary of one of the quintessential masterpieces in American film history. The film is based on Williams’ play by the same title. The story takes place in 1950s New Orleans where a weathered streetcar named “Desire” emerges from the shadows just in time to pick up Blanche DuBois as she arrives to live with her sister, Stella, and Stella’s husband Stanley Kowalski. “Desire” takes Blanche from her old life at Belle Reve—shrouded in loss and mystery—to the working-class home of her sister where Blanche immediately clashes with Stanley who she perceives to be a brute and an offense to her Southern belle upbringing. By the same token, Stanley is a scoundrel from the get-go, resenting Blanche’s stay and the world she represents.

The film—directed by Greek-American Elia Kazan—captures the American class dynamics of the South in the 1950s when bigotry was embedded in the layers of the working class; not unlike today, only then things were on cusp of changing for the better. As an immigrant, Kazan was able to capture the struggle of immigrants and the children of immigrants; first and second generations Americans trying to fit in and get ahead through hard work and by embracing their new nationality. Kazan went on to direct other iconic films like On the Waterfront and Viva Zapata!

In A Streetcar Named Desire Kazan couldn’t have asked for a better cast. Marlon Brando is at his best, with a wide range of emotion and the physicality to seduce viewers of all genders and sexual orientations. In 1951 He was up for Academy Award for his role as Stanley. The Oscar that year went to Humphrey Bogart for The African Queen—also a good performance but it paled in comparison to Brando’s. Interestingly, the dichotomy between Bogart and Brando was a reflection of the shift in cinema between old and young, and stylized character development giving way to the characters representing the real and gritty working class. A Streetcar Named Desire brings forth an aging queen of the screen, Vivien Leigh, as Blanche. By the time the film is made Leigh is seasoned and not afraid to play the disturbed and morally ambiguous Blanche DuBois. Leigh solicits empathy from viewers and—as those around her judge her—she has the resilience and fortitude to embrace her past. When she finally goes off the rails in the last violent scene with Stanley, Blanche is even more engaging. This leaves Stella, played by Kim Hunter, to be the intermediator between her two loved ones, as well as her past life of luxury at Belle Reve and her blue collar existence in New Orleans. Stella is caught between a rock and hard place.

A Streetcar Named Desire is a masterpiece from beginning to end, or almost the end; the ending in film deviates from that of the play, and that makes a huge difference to the implication of Stella’s actions. Nevertheless, the film is able to capture the complexity of Tennessee Williams’ virtuosity in creating full human beings who are beautiful and despicable, as radiant as angels and as toxic as tyrants and everything in between. This type of character development transcends time and generations because everyone can see themselves reflected, even if it’s to one’s chagrin. If Shakespeare took human nature and separated it into characters, Williams does the opposite, each character is a massive bulk of all things human all at once—it’s simply sublime.



A Streetcar Named Desire shows at Bear Tooth on Monday, November 28 at 8:15 p.m.