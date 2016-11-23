Upstarts in Art

There’s nothing inherently interesting about mountains. What is interesting is how they intimidate us. It’s strange that we want to climb them, and the way they make us feel minuscule continues to fascinate, but these are interpretations. So, just as no landscape can be beautiful without a person to view it, the painting isn’t interesting without the viewer’s experience.

At the newest Alaska Humanities Forum (AHF) exhibit, this is key: Seventeen young artists explore the painter and poet as vehicles for self-discovery in an incredibly diverse gallery. Beginning in October the AHF put out the call for young artists from all around the state from age 18 to 25 (approximately the age at which our pre-frontal cortex finishes its development), to submit work in any genre including painting, drawing, digital art, installation and poetry and culminating in a month-long exhibit of the selected artists’ works. From the first show last year, the number of submitting artists has doubled and the quality of the submissions is stunning.

The “UPSTART” exhibit was the brainchild of Christina Barber, the Alaska Humanities Forum special exhibits curator, and this is the annual series’ second installment. Guest curator Levi Werner joined Barber in choosing submitted work for the show. Werner, 24, and an art student at UAA, has gained an intimate relationship to the emerging arts in Alaska. And for a gallery made up of mostly unassociated artists, I was struck by the common themes in their works; consciousness, self-exploration, city and nature run deeply through all of the pieces chosen.

I sat down with Werner and Barber to discuss this, the future of Alaska art and the role non-profit galleries play across the state.

[Full disclosure, the author of this article was involved in the show indirectly: His poem was used as the subject of a 3-Dimensional broadside by Regina Rivard.]

I noticed throughout the pieces in the show, there were a few common themes explored. Can you talk about this a bit?

Werner: Definitely. Definitely I saw consciousness and self-consciousness. There was some of isolation—which I feel like that’s a common pattern throughout Alaskan art because it’s such an expansive place that it kind of causes some isolation, like there’s a certain sense of anxiety that comes with it.

Barber: Well, I think one of the sort of themes which seems to happen organically is this ethos of care, if you will. And you can really tell that everybody at the opening reception experienced this ethos of care. They were elated, curious about each other, about how their work resonated with each other, this kind of collaborative experience. I think that’s exciting as a curator to be a part of! And if we help our artists emerge in the community, this is just something that has a rippling effect. I really do think that art saves lives. And thematically speaking, we saw a lot of self-portraiture. They’re taking part of a long tradition, Asking, ‘Who am I?’ or Why am I here?’ That kind of questioning of self.

Considering the internet, with many artists showing and selling directly to buyers, how will the nonprofit gallery continue to develop?

Werner: That physical aspect, I think that really makes an impact upon people. They get to see the subtle nuances of that medium, as opposed to the digital image which is condensed down to this format that is more strict. But even there I feel that people are getting more creative within the digital realm. But it is still incredibly important to get out and see the physical objects. Especially with the three-dimensional works. You just don’t get that same level of interaction that you would, so I think it’s really important that people get out and see the craftsmanship and the level of detail that goes into the pieces that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to experience on the internet.

Barber: I think being a non-profit, what that helps us do, is be clear about our intention in showing art. If we have an artists’ show at the Forum, that helps inform us about the humanities. It kind of gives us a snapshot of the human condition, if you will. So as a non-profit, the price doesn’t drive the value of the art. The intrinsic value of the artist drives it.

There was this conversation during the artists’ talk about what sells in Alaska or what doesn’t—and of course we encourage artists to do well professionally— but I absolutely think it’s necessary that there is an experimental space for artists to show their work in which the market does not determine the materials or the content of the art that they show.

What does the gallery future of Alaska look like?

Barber: Given the current economic climate, I think partnerships between like-minded organizations are necessary for a survival of the culture. We partner with the Alaska State Council on the Arts, with the Anchorage Museum, the Rasmuson Foundation, and we partner with 49 Writers—and these ties are essential. This interdisciplinary approach is exciting and actually strengthens what we can do. And since we have this different cross-section of the community coming through [the Alaska Humanities Forum], the art has a different type of exposure than at other spaces.

When we’re able to build community, then we feel closer to our mission at the Forum. I try to encourage the public engagement and experience of art, and the artist’s talk gives the public a chance to engage directly with the artist about their work or about their process and what they’re thinking—and also allows the artist to be the first authority on their work—which offers opportunity for growth on both the artist’s side and on the public’s side. It really encourages learning.

How did you go through and choose pieces for the exhibit from the submitted pieces?

Barber: Levi really had creative control. And it was essential, having him as a co-curator, because I wanted it—from the bottom up—to be this emerging voice in the arts.

Werner: It was mostly people from school. That’s how I brought in most of the work. For curating, it really got me focused on how groups are organized and how collective ideas merge. I really want to continue to be part of these group projects. I’m still processing that experience, but it was really positive. There’s a lot of figurative work that emerges in this art! The combination of the figure and the environment that we live in, it’s something that they’re teaching us in school, and that’s probably the reason for the cohesion; we’re all steeped in this academic environment. And that’s what I’d like for the future if I ever was to continue curating. To seek out more of the outliers here in Anchorage and find more of the people who aren’t necessarily part of the academic realm because I feel that there are going to be significant shifts.



The artists featured at the “UPSTART” exhibit are: Jian Bautista, Bisco, Su Chon, Sydney Daniels, Will Dowd, Lucy Franklin, Bryce Nicolasa Frederick, Mark Hansen, Kendra Harvey, Justine Mae, Kellë McLaughlin, Becka Olson, Nathaniel Rank, Michael Rehe, Regina Rivard, Milo Stickle-Frizzell and Levi Werner. The exhibit will be shown through December 4 during business hours at the Alaska Humanities Forum, 161 E. 1st Ave.