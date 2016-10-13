Art Listings 10/13-10/19

DOWNTOWN

4TH AVENUE MARKETPLACE—Scott Clendaniel is opening his painting studio to the public, check out his oil paintings. (333 W. 4th Ave.)

ALASKA CAKE STUDIO—James Gaddis Photography will be the showcased artist this month, with music by Jonathan Cannamore. Featured dessert of the month is a Pumpkin Stout Cake. (608 W. 4th Ave., Ste. 102)

ANCHORAGE COMMUNITY WORKS—Featuring the one-year anniversary show of Melancholy Press, thanks to the generous contribution from the Atwood Foundation. (349 E. Ship Creek Ave.)

ALASKA HUMANITIES FORUM—Second Friday featuring Keren Lowell in her solo exhibit entitled, “Landmarks.” Meet the artist and enjoy light hor d’oeuvres and refreshments: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (161 E. 1st Ave., Door 15)

ANCHORAGE MUSEUM—Featuring artist Allison Warden’s solo exhibition “The Future/Ancient.” (625 C St.)

CAPTAIN COOK COFFEE CUBBY—Presenting “Pretty in Pastel” by artist Laurie Cartwright. (939 W. 5th Ave.)

CRUSH WINE BISTRO—Featuring artist Andrea Luper show, “Penumbra,” cultivated through isolation and seven months in Seward. (343 W. 6th Ave.)

INTERNATIONAL GALLERY OF CONTEMPORARY ART—-Featuring artists Katie Craney in the South Gallery, and Alisa Holen in the North Gallery. View their exhibits entitled “Albedo,” and “Connections and Capacities.”(427 D St.)

MIDNIGHT SUN CAFE—Featuring Victoria Peterson. Her art focuses on Alaskan themes and subjects, rich in metallics and texture. (245 W. 5th Ave., Ste. 106)

SEVIGNY STUDIO—Presents artist Gina Edwards and her multi-media show, “Bits and Pieces.” Gina fuses oil paint, charcoal, vintage pieces, wire and other items to create introspective whimsical paintings. (608 W. 4th Ave.)

SNOW CITY CAFE—Featuring artist Melissa Adams. The faces of women representing aspects of nature are powerful, childlike and beautiful. Profits are being donated to AWAIC. (1034 W. 4th Ave.)

SPARC—Featuring the artwork of Johnny Aughe and Blayne “Blairwolf” Dyar. Come in your best Goth attire and join them for dragons, monsters, werewolves and demons portrayed in paint, pen and ink, sculpture and more. (425 D St.)

STEPHAN FINE ARTS—Presenting artist Sheary Clough Suiter and her exhibit, “Breaking Surface.” Encaustics call out to those who enjoy texture and variety in design. (939 W. 5th Ave.)

THE QUILTED RAVEN—Quilts by Alaskan artist displayed through the end of October. (415 G St.)

TILT—Exhibits of photography, film, video and new works on paper by Amy Johnson. (320 W. 6th Ave.)

WILLIWAW—Featuring art by Bleu Moon Roesbery, a selection of oil paintings and driftwood art. (609 F St.)



AROUND TOWN

APU CONOCOPHILLIPS GALLERY—Michele Suchland presents “Let Them Fly and See What They Become,” a playful exploration of familial interconnectivity and human interaction. (4101 University Dr.)

BECKY GALLERY—UAA painting professor Thomas Chung shows off his eclectic body of work entitled “1F14: That’s not God.” This gallery is only open by appointment, email beckygrunder@gmail.com to schedule. (701 W. 36th Ave.)

HAVENS STUDIO & GALLERY—Featuring a 32’ oil-on-canvas titled “Talkeetna Mountains/ Cretaceous Oceans” by artist James Havens. (801 Seward Hwy.)

LEAH J. PETERSON GALLERY—Don Decker presents his exhibition, “Unearthed,” a continuation and progression of a decade-long investigation. (4101 University Dr.)

MIDDLEWAY CAFE—Second Friday featuring an Alaska Native Group show with artists Holly Mititquq Nordlum, Sarah Whalen-Lunn, Stefanie Cromarty, Jake Scrivner, Elizabeth Ellis and Keegan Richards: 6 to 8 p.m. (1300 W. Northern Lights Blvd., Ste. G)

