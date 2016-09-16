All Aboard!

Take advantage of Alaska’s beautiful fall weather, some great tunes and a gorgeous train ride and overnight in Seward with Frank Dahl’s Blues Central Productions’ 2016 Blues Train. Dahl conceived of the idea back in 2005, and since then it has been a hugely popular event. Guests board the train at the historic downtown depot at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, then travel south along Turnagain Arm and through the Chugach National Forest. And if the sights aren’t mind-blowing enough, there’s so much more to enjoy on the way. There’s a smorgasbord of appetizers, a couple of free drink tickets for the no host bar—and remember the engineer’s doing the driving so passengers can indulge safely. But the main attraction is the music. In one of the cars, the Ira Sellers quartet will set up and serenade guests for the four-hour trip south to Seward. You may know Sellers from his Motown show at L.E.D. Lounge on Thursdays, at Sullivan’s on Sundays and other gigs all over town.

This is Sellers’ fourth blues train, and he says it’s a blast. “People will wander through, stand in front of the car and watch us play, having a good time drinking and lollygagging.” Sellers says his covers will range from everything from classic R&B to B.B. King—but more uptempo. “The blues is feeling good about feeling bad,” he jokes.

Passengers will disembark in Seward around 5:20 p.m., get settled in their hotel (included with the package) then head over for barbecue and more music from Ira Sellers at the Pit. The train departs Seward for Anchorage on Sunday at 1, giving you plenty of time to recover from the festivities before you’re back in Anchorage.

The train trip, music, drink tickets and hotel in Seward are are included in the price, $333 based on double-occupancy. However, don’t hesitate to snap up your tickets. The Blues Train is expected to sell out and reservations are only accepted until September 20. Call 800.544.0552, and this is a train ride for grownups; you must be 21 to travel.